US Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion Of Ukraine To Cover Its Provocations - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published January 20, 2022 | 01:31 PM

US Speaks About Russia's Alleged Invasion of Ukraine to Cover Its Provocations - Moscow

US statements about Russia allegedly preparing an offensive against Ukraine are needed to create a backdrop for its own large-scale military provocations, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2022) US statements about Russia allegedly preparing an offensive against Ukraine are needed to create a backdrop for its own large-scale military provocations, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"At present, the Western and Ukrainian media, officials have started even more actively replicating speculations about the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine ...

We are convinced that the goal of this company is to create an information cover for preparing their own large-scale provocations, including those of a military nature, which may have the most tragic consequences for regional and global security," Zakharova told a briefing.

Russia's suspicions that the West is preparing a provocation in Ukraine are confirmed by the transfer of weapons and instructors to Ukraine by the UK and Canada, the diplomat added.

