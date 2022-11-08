US Speaks to Russia Virtually Every Day Through Embassies - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The United States and Russia maintain active communications on a near daily basis through their embassy personnel, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"The United States, as a responsible country, we have an obligation to maintain channels of communication with Russia," Price said during a press briefing. "We have a functioning embassy in Moscow.

We speak to the Russians via the embassy virtually every day, if not, in fact, every day. We speak consistently. We pass messages via the Russian Embassy here in Washington."

The US acts deliberately to ensure existing lines of communication with Russia are not closed, Price added.

The US and Russia discuss issues of bilateral importance, including detained citizens, the status of the embassy and de-escalation, Price said. The US urges Russia to reach a diplomatic solution in Ukraine through its messaging, Price said.