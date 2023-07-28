US Special Counsel Adds 3 More Charges Against Trump in Classified Docs Probe - Filing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) US Special Counsel Jack Smith is adding at least three additional charges against former US President Donald Trump as part of a probe into his handling of classified information after leaving the White House, according to a superseding indictment filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The indictment, filed Thursday, adds another charge of willful retention of national defense information in addition to two counts related to destroying, altering, and/or concealing documents, bringing the total to 40.

The indictment also added a new defendant, Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira, for charges including making false statements and conspiracy to obstruct justice.