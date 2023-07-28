Open Menu

US Special Counsel Charges Trump Property Manager In Classified Documents Probe - Filing

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 04:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) US Special Counsel Jack Smith is charging Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos De Oliveira with crimes including conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements for his alleged role in former US President Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents, according to an indictment filed with the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The superceding indictment, which previously only charged Trump and his assistant Walt Nauta, now charges De Oliveira with conspiracy to obstruct justice, making false statements, and altering, destroying, mutilating, or concealing an object.

De Oliveira assisted Nauta and others to load boxes of Trump's documents on an aircraft, the indictment said.

De Oliveira also told another Trump employee that the former president wanted information deleted from a server with security camera footage from Mar-a-Lago, the indictment said.

Moreover, De Oliveira participated in a voluntary interview with the FBI, during which prosecutors allege he made false statements, according to the indictment.

The concealment and conspiracy to obstruct justice charges carry maximum prison sentences of 20 years each, along with a fine of $250,000. The false statements charge carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

In addition to adding De Oliveira to the indictment, prosecutors also added an additional count of willful retention of national defense information for Trump.

