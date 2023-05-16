UrduPoint.com

US Special Counsel Finds FBI Lacked Analytical Rigor During Trump-Russia Probe - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 16, 2023 | 12:50 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Special Counsel John Durham's probe into the origins of the US government's investigation into alleged collusion between former president Donald Trump and Russia found that the FBI lacked analytical rigor and failed to uphold strict fidelity to the law, Fox news reported on Monday.

Durham's probe report, obtained by the outlet and set to be released to the public Monday, determined that the FBI failed to uphold its mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with their investigation of Trump, the report said.

Senior FBI personnel displayed a "serious lack of analytical rigor" towards information they received from politically-affiliated persons and entities, the report is quoted as saying.

Former US Attorney General William Barr announced in April 2019 that Durham would lead a review of the government's investigation of Trump, which has led to one FBI attorney pleading guilty to altering a statement connected to a wiretap warrant used against the Trump campaign.

