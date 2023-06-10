UrduPoint.com

US Special Counsel Jack Smith Says Will Seek Speedy Trial In Trump Classified Docs Case

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2023 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) US Justice Department prosecutors will pursue a speedy trial in the criminal case involving former US President Donald Trump's alleged mishandling of classified documents, Special Counsel Jack Smith said on Friday.

"My office will seek a speedy trial in this matter, consistent with the public interest and the rights of the accused," Smith said during a press conference, following the release of an indictment listing 37 charges against Trump.

The defendants must be presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law, Smith noted.

Earlier on Friday, the Justice Department unsealed an indictment listing a total of 38 charges against Trump and a personal aide, including willful retention of national defense information and making false statements.

