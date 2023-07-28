Open Menu

US Special Counsel Smith Adds Third Defendant In Trump Classified Docs Case - Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 03:30 AM

US Special Counsel Smith Adds Third Defendant in Trump Classified Docs Case - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) US Special Counsel Jack Smith has added the third individual in the Trump Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, the court documents revealed.

The new defendant Carlos De Oliveira was the maintenance worker and allegedly helped Trump's aide, Walt Nauta move 30 boxes with classified documents around Mar-a-Lago following the Justice Department's first subpoena of Trump in May, the US media reported.

Trump was indicted in June on 37 charges related to the mishandling of classified documents, including those the FBI uncovered in a raid of his Mar-a-Largo residence in August.

Trump pleaded not guilty to the 37 criminal charges.

According to the indictment, the classified documents Trump stored in boxes at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida included information about defense and weapons capabilities of both the US and foreign countries, US nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the US and its allies to military attack, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

Related Topics

