US Special Counsel Steps Up Trump Investigation - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Special Counsel Jack Smith has sent subpoenas to elections officials in three US states where officials were allegedly engaged by former President Donald Trump in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

Smith has subpoenaed local officials in Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin for any and all communications with him, his campaign and a long list of aides and allies, the report said.

The requests for records arrived in Dane County, Wisconsin; Maricopa County, Arizona and Wayne County, Michigan late last week, and in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday, the report said.

These are among the first known subpoenas issued by Smith, who was named last month by US Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the January 6, 2021 events at the US Capitol and the investigation into Trump's possible mishandling of classified documents at his Florida home, the report said.

Trump has said the activities are a continuation of the political witch hunt against him that sought to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election, his agenda while in office and now aim to prevent him from running for president again in 2024.