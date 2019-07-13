MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) US Special Counsel Robert Mueller's testimony before the US House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on the so-called Russia probe has been postponed for one week until July 24, the committees said in a joint statement.

The testimony, during which Mueller is expected to detail the findings of his probe into the alleged collusion between the campaign team of US President Donald Trump and Russia, was initially scheduled for July 17. Both the Kremlin and the Trump administration have repeatedly dismissed the collusion allegations.

"We are pleased to announce that Special Counsel Mueller will provide additional public testimony when he appears before our committees. At his request, we have agreed to postpone the hearing for one week, until July 24, at which time Mr. Mueller will appear in public before the House Judiciary Committee followed by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence," the House Judiciary Committee chief, Jerry Nadler, and Adam Schiff, heading the House Intelligence Committee, said in the statement late on Friday.

Mueller will testify before the House Judiciary Committee for three hours, beginning at 08:30 a.

m. (12:30 GMT) on July 24, according to the statement.

The session will be followed by a brief break, after which Mueller will provide an additional public testimony before the House Intelligence Committee at noon.

"All members ” Democrats and Republicans ” of both committees will have a meaningful opportunity to question the Special Counsel in public and the American people will finally have an opportunity to hear directly from Mr. Mueller about what his investigation has uncovered," the statement pointed out.

Mueller finalized a report on his investigation in April. The report showed that the probe found no evidence of collusion between Trump and his campaign and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 US presidential election. However, Mueller described 10 episodes that may constitute obstruction of justice by the US president.

Notably, US Attorney General William Barr said after reviewing the facts he concluded that the evidence developed by Mueller failed to establish that Trump committed an obstruction-of-justice offense.