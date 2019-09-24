US Special Envoy Abrams Says Has No Plans to Meet with Lavrov on UNGA Sidelines

(@imziishan)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told Sputnik on Monday that he will not have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly.

When asked whether he has any meeting scheduled with Lavrov in New York, Abrams said, "No."

Abrams also said that he is not planning any visits to Venezuela and the region.