UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy Abrams Says Has No Plans To Meet With Lavrov On UNGA Sidelines

Sumaira FH 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 12:10 AM

US Special Envoy Abrams Says Has No Plans to Meet with Lavrov on UNGA Sidelines

US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told Sputnik on Monday that he will not have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams told Sputnik on Monday that he will not have a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly.

When asked whether he has any meeting scheduled with Lavrov in New York, Abrams said, "No."

Abrams also said that he is not planning any visits to Venezuela and the region.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia New York Venezuela

Recent Stories

Pakistan v Sri Lanka series sponsors, logos to be ..

5 minutes ago

CDA restarts development work in residual area of ..

9 seconds ago

Vyshinsky to Host Program About Ukraine on Russian ..

11 seconds ago

Third int'l moot on childhood to be held at AIOU t ..

13 seconds ago

Chairman of UAE Fatwa Council represents Muslim sc ..

16 minutes ago

Bangladesh head to N.Zealand for first time since ..

15 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.