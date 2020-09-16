UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy Abrams Says He Expects All UN Sanctions On Iran To Be Reinstated Saturday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:20 PM

US Special Envoy Abrams Says He Expects All UN Sanctions on Iran to Be Reinstated Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The United States expects that almost all United Nations sanctions against Iran will be automatically reinstated on September 19, US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams told reporters on Wednesday.

"Virtually all UN sanctions on Iran will come back and be in place this weekend - at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, the 19th," Abrams said.

"The arms embargo will not be re-imposed indefinitely and other restrictions will return, including the ban on Iran engaging in enrichment and reprocessing related activities, the prohibition on ballistic missiles testing and development and sanctions on the transfer of nuclear and missile related technologies to Iran."

Abrams added that the United States expects all UN member states to implement the sanctions fully as well as respect the process and obligations to uphold them.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear United States Venezuela September All P

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

26 minutes ago

Registrations open for 5km Al Marmoom Dune Run

56 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures board of Al Ain Eque ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank reviews continuous development pl ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority highlights role of disease ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 12 businesses, warns five for ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.