US Special Envoy Abrams Says He Expects All UN Sanctions on Iran to Be Reinstated Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) The United States expects that almost all United Nations sanctions against Iran will be automatically reinstated on September 19, US Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams told reporters on Wednesday.

"Virtually all UN sanctions on Iran will come back and be in place this weekend - at 8:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, the 19th," Abrams said.

"The arms embargo will not be re-imposed indefinitely and other restrictions will return, including the ban on Iran engaging in enrichment and reprocessing related activities, the prohibition on ballistic missiles testing and development and sanctions on the transfer of nuclear and missile related technologies to Iran."

Abrams added that the United States expects all UN member states to implement the sanctions fully as well as respect the process and obligations to uphold them.