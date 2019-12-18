US Special Envoy Biegun to Discuss N.Korea With Chinese Officials in Beijing - State Dept.

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Beijing later this week to meet with Chinese officials to discuss international efforts on North Korea, the Department of State said in a press release.

"Following his December 15-19 trip to Seoul and Tokyo, Special Representative Biegun will travel to Beijing December 19-20 to meet with PRC [People's Republic of China] officials to discuss the need to maintain international unity on North Korea," the release said on Tuesday.