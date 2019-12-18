UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy Biegun To Discuss N.Korea With Chinese Officials In Beijing - State Dept.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:10 AM

US Special Envoy Biegun to Discuss N.Korea With Chinese Officials in Beijing - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will travel to Beijing later this week to meet with Chinese officials to discuss international efforts on North Korea, the Department of State said in a press release.

"Following his December 15-19 trip to Seoul and Tokyo, Special Representative Biegun will travel to Beijing December 19-20 to meet with PRC [People's Republic of China] officials to discuss the need to maintain international unity on North Korea," the release said on Tuesday.

Related Topics

China Beijing Tokyo Seoul North Korea December Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

JIAT Team in Yemen refutes allegations by internat ..

3 hours ago

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

5 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

5 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

5 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

6 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.