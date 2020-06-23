US Special Envoy Billingslea Calls on China Again to Join Strategic Stability Talks

US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea repeated on Tuesday his call on China to join the strategic security talks, noting that the country's "hide and bide" nuclear weapons policy cannot "fool the world."

This came as a comment to the Polish Foreign Ministry's statement that China's participation in the Russian-US strategic stability consultations, held in Vienna on Monday, would make the discussion "more comprehensive" and relevant to the effort to prevent an arms race.

"Global pressure on China to negotiate continues to grow. Agree with Polish Foreign Ministry that Beijing's future participation is important. Strategy of "hide and bide" on their crash nuclear weapons build-up won't fool the world," Billingslea wrote on Twitter.