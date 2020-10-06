UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy Billingslea Notes 'Important Progress' At Talks With Russia's Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:20 AM

US Special Envoy Billingslea Notes 'Important Progress' at Talks With Russia's Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea praised on Tuesday the "important progress" achieved at nuclear arms control negotiations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.

At their talks, held on Monday, Billingslea and Ryabkov exchanged views on the current strategic stability situation and further prospects of cooperation on the arms control.

"Thank you to [Finnish] President @niinisto [Sauli Niinisto] and the wonderful people of Finland for their generous hospitality in hosting such pivotal US-Russia nuclear arms control negotiations. Important progress," Billingslea wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Nuclear Helsinki Progress Finland

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 6, 2020 in Pakistan

6 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

56 minutes ago

Purchasing Managers&#039; Index in UAE up to 11-mo ..

9 hours ago

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Condemn 'Unprecedented' ..

10 hours ago

Syrian Militants Intimidate Refugees Who Refuse to ..

10 hours ago

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.