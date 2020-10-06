MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea praised on Tuesday the "important progress" achieved at nuclear arms control negotiations with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov in the Finnish capital of Helsinki.

At their talks, held on Monday, Billingslea and Ryabkov exchanged views on the current strategic stability situation and further prospects of cooperation on the arms control.

"Thank you to [Finnish] President @niinisto [Sauli Niinisto] and the wonderful people of Finland for their generous hospitality in hosting such pivotal US-Russia nuclear arms control negotiations. Important progress," Billingslea wrote on Twitter.