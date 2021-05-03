UrduPoint.com
US Special Envoy For Afghanistan Arrives In Kabul To Meet With Leadership- Reports

Mon 03rd May 2021

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Kabul to hold meetings with the Afghan leadership, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Monday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in Kabul to hold meetings with the Afghan leadership, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported on Monday, citing a source.

The American official will hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, among others, the broadcaster added.

The visit takes place as Washington started last week to pull forces out of the Central Asian country.

The United States and NATO allies plan to leave the country by September 11.

The Taliban have accused the US of violating the 2020 Doha agreement, according to which the US was set to withdraw its forces by May 1, and threatened to abandon inter-Afghan peace talks until all foreign troops are withdrawn from Afghanistan. The movement also issued a warning that the non-aggression clause against US forces will become null starting May 1.

