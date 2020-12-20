US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Condemns Ghazni Bombing That Killed At Least 15 Civilians

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2020) The United States' special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has issued a strong condemnation of the recent bomb blast that killed at least 15 civilians in the eastern Afghan province of Ghazni.

"The news from Ghazni of the deaths of so many innocents, almost all of them children, is heart-breaking. We share the sorrow and grief that the victims' families bear at this moment," Khalilzad wrote in a Twitter thread.

The US condemns the violence that continues to ravage Afghanistan despite peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban starting in Qatar back in September, the special envoy stated.

"We call for all sides to reduce violence and move quickly to a ceasefire. Together and with international support they must also deal with menace of unexploded ordnance and mines across the country to save precious lives, children and adults," Khalilzad added.

The bomb that rocked Ghazni province on Friday was reportedly attached to a motorbike and detonated in a residential area.

Afghan interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said on Saturday that Taliban attacks have led to the deaths of more than 480 civilians over the past three months. In a statement, Arian said that civilian deaths could never be justified.