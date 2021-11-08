UrduPoint.com

US Special Envoy For Afghanistan To Visit Moscow On November 15 - Russian Foreign Ministry

Mon 08th November 2021 | 08:44 PM

The new US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, plans to visit Moscow on November 15, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik

"He will be here on(November) 15. We will continue our work after the meeting of the expanded troika in Islamabad on (November) 11," Kabulov said.

West said earlier that he intended to visit Pakistan, Russia and India.

