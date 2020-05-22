UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy For Arms Control Billingslea Says Russia, China 'Arms Racing'

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 01:50 AM

US Special Envoy for Arms Control Billingslea Says Russia, China 'Arms Racing'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Thursday that Russia and China are involved in an arms race and emphasized that trilateral talks on arms control are needed to move forward from the current position.

"I am really curious, who is arms racing here. Now, certainly it's not us, and it's neither us nor the United Kingdom nor France. The arms race is happening with Russia and China right now," Billingslea said. "That's precisely what the President's made clear: trila[te]rization is where we need to go."

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow would like the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) - the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States - to continue under a new five-year extension so that any new ideas could be considered without rushing.

US President Donald Trump has said he would propose a new trilateral arms control initiative to include Russia and China to help avoid a costly arms race. The announcement came amid debates on the future of the New START, which expires in February 2021.

Russia has repeatedly invited the United States to extend the New START for another five years without preconditions. However, the Trump administration has signaled that it favors negotiating an amended arms control regime that would also include China and possibly the United Kingdom and France.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China France Trump United Kingdom United States February From Race

Recent Stories

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

1 hour ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

1 hour ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Municipality enforces building control measu ..

1 hour ago

Ma’an’s ‘Together We Are Good’ programme t ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.