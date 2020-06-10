US Special Envoy for Arms Control Says China Rejected Trilateral Talks With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in a statement that China has rejected the invitation for trilateral talks on arms control with Russia in Vienna and called on Beijing to reconsider its decision.

"China just said it has no intention to participate in trilateral negotiations. It should reconsider. Achieving great power status requires behaving with great power responsibility. No more Great Wall of secrecy on its nuclear build-up. Seat waiting for China in Vienna," Billingslea said via Twitter on Tuesday.