UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy For Arms Control Says China Rejected Trilateral Talks With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 02:40 AM

US Special Envoy for Arms Control Says China Rejected Trilateral Talks With Russia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) US Special Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said in a statement that China has rejected the invitation for trilateral talks on arms control with Russia in Vienna and called on Beijing to reconsider its decision.

"China just said it has no intention to participate in trilateral negotiations. It should reconsider. Achieving great power status requires behaving with great power responsibility. No more Great Wall of secrecy on its nuclear build-up. Seat waiting for China in Vienna," Billingslea said via Twitter on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Russia China Twitter Nuclear Vienna Beijing

Recent Stories

Council for Industrial Revolution reviews proactiv ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,288 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

3 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.