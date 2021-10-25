UrduPoint.com

US Special Envoy For Horn Of Africa Leaves Sudan Amid Unrest - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman who was paying a visit to the Sudanese capital of Khartoum left the country amid an unrest there, Sky news Arabia reported on Monday, citing US sources.

Earlier in the day, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was taken to an undisclosed location by the military after he refused to support the coup. Several ministers, Khartoum governor and other officials were detained.

