US Special Envoy for Horn of Africa to Visit Sudan Next Week - Sullivan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman is due to travel to Sudan next week to reaffirm the United States support for the civilian-led transition in the country, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday after speaking over the telephone with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

"Mr.

Sullivan highlighted that US Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman will travel to Sudan next week to reaffirm US support for the civilian-led transition and discuss regional security challenges," Sullivan said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the Sudanese government announced it had thwarted a military coup attempt believed to be organized by supporters of former President Omar Bashir. The former president was overthrown in a military coup in April of 2019 following mass protests over the deteriorating economic situation and declining living standards in the country.