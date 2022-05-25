UrduPoint.com

US Special Envoy For Iran Downplays Russia's Central Role In JCPOA As 'Pure Fantasy'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 25, 2022 | 10:00 PM

US Special Envoy for Iran Downplays Russia's Central Role in JCPOA as 'Pure Fantasy'

US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley on Wednesday downplayed Russia's alleged central role in the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations and characterized such claims as a "pure fantasy."

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley on Wednesday downplayed Russia's alleged central role in the Iran nuclear agreement negotiations and characterized such claims as a "pure fantasy."

"There's been a lot written about Russia's role which has been pure fantasy. Russia has not played a central role in these negotiations," Malley told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee. "Our European allies would take offense at hearing that. They have been in the driver seat, they are the ones who've been negotiating, they are the ones who care about Iran's nuclear program as we do."

Malley said Russia has played a role because it is part of the so-called P5+1 group of nations that include the United States, France, China and the United Kingdom plus Germany.

"And as you mentioned, back in 2016 they played a role in taking in the excess enriched uranium from Iran. We'll have to see what happens this time around but this was the role they played," Malley said. "They supported the deal then. We would expect that if we reach a deal that all of the P5+1 would respect.

"

When asked whether an alternative partner serving as a steward for enriched nuclear material from Iran is being explored, Malley said, "yes."

The US Special Envoy also said that while the United States is seeking the return to the nuclear agrement, he believes "the odds of the successfully negotiation are lower than the odds of failure that is because of the excessive Iranian demands to which we will not succumb."

In 2015, the P5+1, Iran and the European Union signed the multiparty nuclear agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to provide sanctions relief to Iran in exchange for scaling back its nuclear activities. In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

In April 2021, the parties to the agreement, together with the United States, began negotiations to restore the nuclear deal, working in Vienna.

However, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced in March a pause in the Vienna talks "due to external factors."

