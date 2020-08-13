UrduPoint.com
US Special Envoy For Iran Hook Says Will Be Replaced By Elliott Abrams In 'Week Or Two'

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 08:10 PM

US Special Envoy for Iran Hook Says Will Be Replaced by Elliott Abrams in 'Week or Two'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday that he will be succeeded by Elliott Abrams within the next two weeks and expressed confidence that Abrams will do "a great job."

"I will be turning over the file to him [Abrams] in the next week or two. I think people are getting an upgrade," Hook said during a phone briefing.

Last week, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Hook decided to leave his post and Abrams, who is US Special Representative for Venezuela, will take over. Pompeo added that Abrams will now be special envoy for both countries.

Hook praised Abrams as being an old friend and an able colleague who has been working in the "middle Eastern shoes" for decades.

"He will do a great job on this file," Hook said.

Abrams was one of the key architects of the 2003 US invasion and occupation of Iraq. He is best known for his involvement in the 1987 Iran-Contra scandal, which led to his conviction in 1991 on two counts of unlawfully withholding information from Congress. Abrams was later pardoned by President George H.W. Bush.

