US Special Envoy for Iran Hook Says Will Step Down on August 31

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Friday that he will leave his post on August 31 and does not expect any policy changes when his replacement Elliott Abrams takes over.

"My plan is to stay in this role until August 31 and then hand it over to Elliot Abrams," Hook said during a telephone briefing. "There will not be any change in policy or procedures. We are going to continue doing what we are doing because we have a successful foreign policy."

Hook has been considered an architect of the United States' maximum pressure campaign against Iran after Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Tehran.

Hook accompanied Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to the United Nations on Thursday to invoke the snapback mechanism to reinstate all UN sanctions against Iran.

Hook's successor serves as Special Representative for Venezuela and will perform that function in addition to assuming the new one.

Abrams was one of the key architects of the 2003 United States invasion and occupation of Iraq. He is best known for his involvement in the 1987 Iran-Contra scandal, which led to his conviction in 1991 on two counts of unlawfully withholding information from Congress. Abrams was later pardoned by President George H.W. Bush.