US Special Envoy For Iran Says Prospects Of Nuclear Deal With Tehran Tenuous At Best

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2022 | 08:01 PM

US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday that the chances Washington may reach a nuclear deal with Tehran are not good

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday that the chances Washington may reach a nuclear deal with Tehran are not good.

"As I speak to you today, we do not have a deal with Iran and prospects for reaching one are, at best, tenuous," Malley told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

