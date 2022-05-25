US Special Envoy for Iran Says Prospects of Nuclear Deal With Tehran Tenuous at Best

US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday that the chances Washington may reach a nuclear deal with Tehran are not good

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday that the chances Washington may reach a nuclear deal with Tehran are not good.

"As I speak to you today, we do not have a deal with Iran and prospects for reaching one are, at best, tenuous," Malley told the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.