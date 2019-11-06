UrduPoint.com
US Special Envoy For N.Korea Lambert To Visit Moscow November 6-9 - US Embassy In Russia

US Special Envoy for N.Korea Lambert to Visit Moscow November 6-9 - US Embassy in Russia

US Special Envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert will visit Moscow on November 6-9 to discuss further cooperation between Russia and the United States on the settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the US Embassy in Russia said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) US Special Envoy for North Korea Mark Lambert will visit Moscow on November 6-9 to discuss further cooperation between Russia and the United States on the settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, the US Embassy in Russia said Wednesday.

"US State Department Special Envoy for the DPRK Mark Lambert will visit Moscow on November 6-9, 2019. He will meet with Russian officials to discuss further US-Russian cooperation to achieve the final and fully verified denuclearization of North Korea," the embassy said.

