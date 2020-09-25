UrduPoint.com
US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Mulvaney to Visit Region Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney will travel the Belfast, London and Dublin from September 27 to October 2 to discuss regional issues, the Department of State said in a statement on Friday.

"Throughout his travel, Ambassador Mulvaney will highlight strong US support for Northern Ireland, including the prospect of increased trade and investment ties between the United States and Northern Ireland," the statement read.

The State Department said Mulvaney will meet in Belfast with representatives of the Northern Ireland's devolved government and civil society to discuss US policy priorities in the region.

Mulvaney will exchange views with his counterparts on current political and economic developments in light of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union, the statement said.

In Dublin, Mulvaney will meet with senior leaders to affirm the United States' commitment to the peace and prosperity of Ireland, while in London he will discuss bilateral cooperation on Northern Ireland with members of British parliament and government, the statement added.

