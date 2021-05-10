US Special Envoy for Northern Triangle to Visit El Salvador May 10-12 - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) US Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle Ricardo Zuniga will visit El Salvador May 10-12 to discuss with government and private sector representatives a range of issues, including economic solutions to the causes of migration, the US State Department said on Monday.

"Special Envoy for the Northern Triangle Ricardo Zuniga will travel to El Salvador from May 10-12, 2021. Special Envoy Zuniga will meet with Salvadoran government officials, as well as representatives from the private sector, to discuss areas of mutual interest, including strengthening democratic governance and respect for human rights, countering corruption, and addressing economic opportunities as solutions to the root causes of migration," the Department said in a release.

On Friday, US Vice President Kamala Harris said the United States seeks international effort to eradicate root causes of mass migration from the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

The United States is experiencing the highest surge in the number of migrants attempting to cross through its border with Mexico in more than two decades and apprehensions have soared by more than 70 percent in March to 172,331 migrant encounters.