UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy For Nuclear Nonproliferation To Visit Oslo, Riga Next Week - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 01:00 AM

US Special Envoy for Nuclear Nonproliferation to Visit Oslo, Riga Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) US Special Representative Jeffrey Eberhardt will visit Norway, Sweden and Latvia next week to reaffirm the United States' commitments to strengthen the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, the Department of State said in a release on Friday.

"Special Representative of the President for Nuclear Nonproliferation, Ambassador Jeffrey L. Eberhardt, will travel to Oslo, Stockholm, and Riga September 2-6, 2019 to reaffirm the United States' commitments to strengthen the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), including nuclear nonproliferation, peaceful uses of nuclear energy and nuclear disarmament efforts," the release said.

In Oslo, Eberhardt will meet with his counterparts to exchange ideas on nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation, as well as participate in a roundtable on these issues at the Oslo Nuclear Project, the release said.

During his visit to Stocholm, Eberhardt will meet with his counterparts at the Foreign Affairs Ministry and join a discussion at the Swedish Institute of International Affairs on the enduring relevance of the NPT and on US efforts to strengthen the accord, the release said.

While in Riga, Eberhardt will take part in the NATO Nuclear Policy Symposium, where he will "highlight the United States' objectives for the 2020 Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, to seek creative ways to achieve a positive outcome that recognizes and reaffirms the importance of the NPT," the release said.

The NPT was signed on July 1, 1968 and went into effect in March 1970. There are 190 parties to the accord, but nuclear-armed India, Israel, North Korea, Pakistan and South Sudan are not signatories.

Related Topics

Pakistan India NATO Exchange Israel Nuclear Norway Visit Riga Oslo Stockholm United States Sudan Sweden North Korea Latvia March July September 2019 2020

Recent Stories

UAE announces Saturday as Hijri new year holiday f ..

1 hour ago

RTA launches a new night bus service

1 hour ago

UNODC partners with UAE to support the empowerment ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab and Islamic leaders ..

2 hours ago

Expats to get their bank accounts verified through ..

20 minutes ago

US Set to Add Poland to Visa Waiver Program Once I ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.