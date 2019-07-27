UrduPoint.com
US Special Envoy For Ukraine Visits Donbas Conflict Zone - Joint Forces Staff

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 01:00 AM

US Special Envoy for Ukraine Visits Donbas Conflict Zone - Joint Forces Staff

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker visited on Friday the Joint Forces Operation zone in the conflict-hit region of Donbas, the press service of the operation staff said.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Volker and US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland to discuss the situation in Donbas.

"During the visit, Mr. Volker and US Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine William Taylor met the commander of the Joint Forces Operation, Gen. Lt. Alexander Syrsky. The US delegation also visited the crossing point Stanitsa Luganska and talked to local residents," the press service noted.

Kiev launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014 after they proclaimed independence from Ukraine, refusing to recognize the new central government.

A ceasefire deal between warring parties was signed in Minsk a year later, following the talks brokered by the leaders of the so-called Normandy Four group. Despite this agreement, however, sporadic fighting continues in Donbas.

On July 21, Kiev and the Donbas republics agreed on a new, termless truce, but to date, the situation remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of ceasefire violations.

