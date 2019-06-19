US Special Envoy for Ukraine Volker Says He Hopes Zelenskyy Will Visit White House 'Soon'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday that he was hopeful Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House soon.

"Since then, President Trump has written to President Zelenskyy and indicated that he is welcoming him for a visit to the White House at a time yet to be agreed," Volker said. "We hope that it's soon."