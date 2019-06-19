UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy For Ukraine Volker Says He Hopes Zelenskyy Will Visit White House 'Soon'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 01:20 AM

US Special Envoy for Ukraine Volker Says He Hopes Zelenskyy Will Visit White House 'Soon'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday that he was hopeful Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the White House soon.

"Since then, President Trump has written to President Zelenskyy and indicated that he is welcoming him for a visit to the White House at a time yet to be agreed," Volker said. "We hope that it's soon."

Related Topics

Ukraine White House Visit Trump

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ‘Sir Bani Yas Church and ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, French President reviewing regi ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Costa Rica stepping up economic cooperation: ..

2 hours ago

US Allows Iraq to Import Iranian Gas, Electricity ..

1 hour ago

Govt has adequate numbers to pass budget : Faisal ..

1 hour ago

US to Keep Increasing Pressure on Cuba Until It St ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.