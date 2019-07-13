US Special Envoy for Venezuela Abrams Says to Have Phone Call with Guaido

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) US Special Representative for Venezuela Elliott Abrams will speak with the country's opposition leader Juan Guaido over the phone on Friday.

"I have a call, actually, back at the State Department with a guy named Guaido," Abrams said during a press briefing at the Organization of American States (OAS) headquarters in Washington.

Venezuela is experiencing a political-economic crisis that intensified in January after US-backed Guaido proclaimed himself interim president. The United States soon thereafter started imposing sanctions on Venezuela and froze billions of Dollars worth of Venezuelan assets.

The United States and other countries recognize Guaido as Venezuela's leader. However, Russia, China, Iran and a numerous other countries recognize President Nicolas Maduro as the sole legitimate leader of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.