US Special Envoy Headed to Afghanistan, Qatar to Discuss Peace Process - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has departed for Qatar and Afghanistan to discuss the ongoing Afghan peace process, the US Department of State announced on Saturday.

"U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and an U.S. inter-agency delegation, including the National Security Council, Department of Defense, and USAID departed on June 4 for travel to Kabul, Doha, and the region," the department said in a statement.

According to the statement, the delegation will meet with the Afghan government, political and civil society figures to learn about their opinions on the peace process.

In Doha, the US envoy will encourage the government and the Taliban to make progress toward a political settlement.

"Ambassador Khalilzad will also meet with leaders from regional countries to discuss the Afghanistan peace process and the potential for increased regional trade, commerce, and development that peace might bring," the statement added.

The peace negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban began in the Qatari capital back in September. In early December, Kabul and the Taliban announced that they had agreed on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions to now be held on substantive issues. Little progress, however, has been made since then.