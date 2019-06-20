UrduPoint.com
US Special Envoy Hook Heads To Middle East, Europe To Share Intel On Iran - State Dept

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 12:08 PM

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook will travel to the Middle East and Europe this week for talks on the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman and to share US intelligence on the Iranian "threats" to the region, the State Department announced in a release on Wednesday

"Hook will leave for the Middle East on June 19. He will hold bilateral meetings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, and the Kingdom of Bahrain," the release said.

"Special Representative Hook will discuss Iran's regional aggression, including its recent attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. He will also share additional US intelligence on the range of active threats Iran currently poses to the region."

On June 27, Hook will travel to France for talks with the E3 - the United Kingdom, Germany, and France - to discuss issues related to Ian, according to the State Department.

