US Special Envoy Hook Says He Has Not Seen Russian Security Concept for Persian Gulf

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Tuesday that he has not yet seen Russia's proposed concept for security in the Persian Gulf

20th August, 2019

"I've only seen news reports of it," Hook said during a press briefing at the Foreign Press Center. "I haven't seen it take flight."

Hook said the United States welcomes ideas to restore deterrence in the Persian Gulf.� However, hook added the United States believes that its own proposal "is the most executable and also the one with the best odds of success in terms restoring deterrence and protecting freedom of navigation."

On August 8, Russia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy called for creating an action group to assist the launching of an international conference on security and cooperation in the Persian Gulf.

In July, Russia unveiled to foreign diplomats in Moscow - and later to the United Nations - its new concept for security in the Persian Gulf in response to rising global tensions in and near the region.

The Russian plan outlines a system of collaborative security measures that involve arms control, joint counterterrorism efforts and the removal of foreign military presence in the region.

Tensions have escalated in the Persian Gulf over the past several months to a large extent around the standoff between Iran and the United States. A series of attacks on tankers in the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz have worsened the situation, with the United States and its allies placing the blame on Iran. Tehran has refuted all accusations.