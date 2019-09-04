US Special Envoy Hook Says 'No Concrete Proposal' for Iran Credit Line

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during a press briefing on Wednesday that there has been no concrete proposal from European partners to extend a credit line to Iran

"There is no concrete proposal, we have no idea if there will be one, there is no proposal so we're not going to comment on something that doesn't exist," Hook said when asked if the United States would support a French or European proposal to grant Iran a line of credit.

According to multiple media reports, France is proposing a $15 billion credit line for Tehran in an attempt to save the nuclear deal.