UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy Hook Says 'No Concrete Proposal' For Iran Credit Line

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 09:25 PM

US Special Envoy Hook Says 'No Concrete Proposal' for Iran Credit Line

US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during a press briefing on Wednesday that there has been no concrete proposal from European partners to extend a credit line to Iran

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said during a press briefing on Wednesday that there has been no concrete proposal from European partners to extend a credit line to Iran.

"There is no concrete proposal, we have no idea if there will be one, there is no proposal so we're not going to comment on something that doesn't exist," Hook said when asked if the United States would support a French or European proposal to grant Iran a line of credit.

According to multiple media reports, France is proposing a $15 billion credit line for Tehran in an attempt to save the nuclear deal.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear France Tehran United States Media From Billion

Recent Stories

Stronger focus on nutrition within health services ..

12 minutes ago

UAE role model for humanitarian assistance: Hamdan ..

12 minutes ago

NCM to highlight key contribution to UAE energy se ..

12 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi approves 54 civilian jobs at Shar ..

12 minutes ago

S.African telecoms giant MTN temporarily shuts Nig ..

2 minutes ago

FBR set Rs 1070 billion target for 1st quarter of ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.