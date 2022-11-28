UrduPoint.com

US Special Envoy In Oman, Saudi Arabia For Yemen Peace Talks - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 08:03 PM

US Special Envoy in Oman, Saudi Arabia for Yemen Peace Talks - State Department

US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has commenced a trip to Oman and Saudi Arabia for peace talks, according to a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has commenced a trip to Oman and Saudi Arabia for peace talks, according to a press release.

"U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking started travel on November 27 to Oman and Saudi Arabia to support ongoing peace efforts.

The environment created by the UN-mediated truce presents the best opportunity Yemen has had for peace in several years," a State Department spokesperson said in the release.

The United States urges the Houthis to seize the opportunity for peace, cooperate with the United Nations, and "accept that the only path forward to ending eight years of destructive war is through a negotiated, inclusive Yemeni-led political settlement," the release added.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Oman United States Saudi Arabia November Best

Recent Stories

CEC discusses improvements in Computerised Elector ..

CEC discusses improvements in Computerised Electoral Roll System

25 seconds ago
 Awareness drive held in connection with World Aids ..

Awareness drive held in connection with World Aids Day

26 seconds ago
 Sub-national polio vaccination drive starts

Sub-national polio vaccination drive starts

29 seconds ago
 Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential ref ..

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of presidential reference related to Rekodiq Agre ..

32 seconds ago
 Huraira's double-century, Umar Amin, Umar Waheed c ..

Huraira's double-century, Umar Amin, Umar Waheed centuries give Northern 309-run ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Wants All Rules of Biological Weapons Conve ..

Russia Wants All Rules of Biological Weapons Convention to Be Mandatory - Envoy

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.