US Special Envoy in Oman, Saudi Arabia for Yemen Peace Talks - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2022) US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking has commenced a trip to Oman and Saudi Arabia for peace talks, according to a press release.

"U.S. Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking started travel on November 27 to Oman and Saudi Arabia to support ongoing peace efforts.

The environment created by the UN-mediated truce presents the best opportunity Yemen has had for peace in several years," a State Department spokesperson said in the release.

The United States urges the Houthis to seize the opportunity for peace, cooperate with the United Nations, and "accept that the only path forward to ending eight years of destructive war is through a negotiated, inclusive Yemeni-led political settlement," the release added.