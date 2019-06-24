US Special Envoy Jeffrey to Travel to Middle East, Europe June 24-July 5 - State Dept

Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey and other senior US diplomats on Monday began a 12-day trip to Europe and the Middle East, with stops in France, Jordan, Israel, Belgium and Germany, the State Department said in a press release

"Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador James Jeffrey, Deputy Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS Ambassador William Roebuck, and Principal Deputy Coordinator for Counterterrorism Alina Romanowski arrived in Paris, France, today to attend the meeting of the of Global Coalition's Small Group at the political director's level on June 25," the release said.

Jeffrey and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs and Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn will also attend a Syria Small Group Meeting in Paris on June 24, it said.

Jeffrey and Roebuck will be in Brussels, Belgium, from June 26-28. to join Acting Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at a Small Group meeting of D-ISIS Defense Ministers, as well as to meet with senior EU officials to discuss Syria and Iraq, according to the State Department

Jeffrey will head to Amman, Jordan on June 29 for meetings with Foreign Minister Safadi and other senior Jordanian officials on Syria. On July 2, Jeffrey will deliver remarks on Syria at the Herzliya Conference in Israel, the release added.

Jeffrey will then visit Berlin to meet with Syrian partners and senior German officials from July 3-5, the State Department said.