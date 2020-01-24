US Special Envoy Jeffrey Travels to Europe January 27-30 for Talks on Syria - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) US Special Representative James Jeffrey will travel to Europe next week to meet with partners to discuss Syria and the global coalition's anti-Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) mission, the State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS [IS] and Special Representative for Syria Ambassador James Jeffrey will travel to London, Copenhagen, and Brussels from January 27-30," the release said.