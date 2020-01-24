UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy Jeffrey Travels To Europe January 27-30 For Talks On Syria - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 11:30 PM

US Special Envoy Jeffrey Travels to Europe January 27-30 for Talks on Syria - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) US Special Representative James Jeffrey will travel to Europe next week to meet with partners to discuss Syria and the global coalition's anti-Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) mission, the State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS [IS] and Special Representative for Syria Ambassador James Jeffrey will travel to London, Copenhagen, and Brussels from January 27-30," the release said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Russia Europe ISIS Brussels London January From

Recent Stories

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

21 minutes ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

19 minutes ago

2500 km roads' construction to facilitate people i ..

19 minutes ago

Sudanese Transitional Government, Major Rebel Move ..

19 minutes ago

Militants' Attacks in Syria's Aleppo Leave 8 Civil ..

19 minutes ago

Bolivia Suspends Diplomatic Ties With Cuba Over Co ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.