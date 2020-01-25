US Special Envoy Jeffrey Travels to Europe January 27-30 for Talks on Syria - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2020) US Special Representative James Jeffrey will travel to Europe next week to meet with partners to discuss Syria and the mission of the Global Coalition Against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia), the State Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Special Envoy for the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS [Islamic State] and Special Representative for Syria Ambassador James Jeffrey will travel to London, Copenhagen and Brussels from January 27-30," the release said.

In London, Jeffrey will participate in the Syria Small Group meeting with representatives from Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, the release said.

In Copenhagen, Jeffrey will lead a US delegation in a political director's level meeting of the Global; Coalition's Small Group to discuss the next steps for strengthening efforts to ensure the enduring defeat of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Jeffrey will end his trip in Brussels, where he will meet with European Union officials to discuss the situation in Syria and Iraq, including the implementation of US Security Council Resolution 2254 on the Syrian conflict.

Iraq's parliament moved in early January to end foreign military presence in the country after the United States killed an Iraqi militia leader and the top Iranian commander in Baghdad. However, after a short pause the US and Iraq's military commenced military operations.

Earlier on Friday, more than million Iraqi's demonstrated on the streets of Baghdad demanding that the decision of the Iraqi parliament to clear all foreign troops from the country be implemented.