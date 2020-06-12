UrduPoint.com
US Special Envoy Jeffrey, Vershinin Discussed Developments In Syria's Idlib - State Dept

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) US Special Representative for Syria Engagement Ambassador James Jeffrey and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin have discussed the political process in Syria and the latest developments in Idlib, the State Department said in a readout of their phone conversation on Thursday.

"Ambassador Jeffrey and Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin discussed the political process for the settlement of the Syrian crisis in accordance with UNSCR 2254, which provides for the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria," the release said. "They also discussed recent developments in Idlib, Northeast Syria, and the southwest."

