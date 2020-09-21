US Special Envoy Jeffrey Visits Northeast Syria, Iraq, Germany - State Dept.

US Special Representative James Jeffrey has started a five-day trip to northeast Syria, Iraq and Germany, the Department of State said in a media note on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) US Special Representative James Jeffrey has started a five-day trip to northeast Syria, Iraq and Germany, the Department of State said in a media note on Monday.

"Special Representative for Syria Engagement and Special Envoy to the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS [Islamic State terror group, banned in Russia] Ambassador James Jeffrey, joined by Special Envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn, travels to northeast Syria, Erbil, Iraq, and Berlin, Germany from September 20-24," the note said.

On Sunday, Jeffrey held separate meetings with senior officials of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the negotiating delegations of the ongoing Intra-Kurdish dialogue, ranking members of the Syrian National Council and with tribal leaders from the Dayr al-Zawr region, the State Department said.

In Erbil, Jeffrey will hold meetings with senior leaders from the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, including President Nechirvan Barzani, the State Department also said.

Jeffrey will arrive in Berlin on Wednesday for meetings with senior German officials to discuss the situation in Syria, the State Department added.