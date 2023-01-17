UrduPoint.com

US Special Envoy Kerry Calls For Engaging Top Polluters To Combat Climate Change

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 03:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) US Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry suggested on Tuesday that the 20 worst polluting countries in the world should be called to action on climate change while there was still time.

"You solve the problem, to start with, by making sure all of those 20 countries are doing what they need to do ... We have to pull them to the table and leverage further, and I think that's doable. But time is, in fact, running out on us," Kerry told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Kerry estimated that the top 20 polluters ” the United States, China, India, Russia, and Indonesia, to name a few ” accounted for 80% of all carbon dioxide emissions.

The United Nations warned in the October report on CO2 emissions reduction progress that the world was on course to heat up by 2.8 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) by the end of the century, far from the Paris deal goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures to below 2 degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels.

