US Special Envoy Khalilzad Arrives In Kabul For Talks With Ghani, Abdullah - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 03:53 PM

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in the Afghan capital of Kabul and is set to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Reconciliation Council Chairman Abdullah Abdullah later on Wednesday, 1TV broadcaster reported, citing sources

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in the Afghan capital of Kabul and is set to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Reconciliation Council Chairman Abdullah Abdullah later on Wednesday, 1TV broadcaster reported, citing sources.

According to 1TV, Khalilzad will deliver a message to the Afghan leaders that the three-day ceasefire during the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday could be extended if the prisoner release process was completed by the end of celebrations.

More Stories From World

