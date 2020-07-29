US Special Envoy Khalilzad Arrives in Kabul for Talks With Ghani, Abdullah - Source

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in the Afghan capital of Kabul and is set to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Reconciliation Council Chairman Abdullah Abdullah later on Wednesday, a source in the Afghan presidential palace told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in the Afghan capital of Kabul and is set to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Reconciliation Council Chairman Abdullah Abdullah later on Wednesday, a source in the Afghan presidential palace told Sputnik.

"Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul and is scheduled to meet with President Ghani and Reconciliation Council Chairman Abdullah Abdullah," the source said.

According to 1TV broadcaster, Khalilzad will deliver a message to the Afghan leaders that the three-day ceasefire during the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday could be extended if the prisoner release process was completed by the end of celebrations.