UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Special Envoy Khalilzad Met With Afghan High Council For National Reconciliation Chief

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 11:20 AM

US Special Envoy Khalilzad Met With Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chief

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul and held a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, to discuss the peace process, Abdullah said on Monday.

"As always pleased to meet HE Zalmay Khalilzad & his accompanying delegation. We discussed the peace process, talks in Doha, the US current review & the steps forward. We reiterated our call for an immediate end to violence & the acceleration of the peace talks," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Twitter Doha

Recent Stories

SC says Senate Elections to be held through secret ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 March 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UN condemns Houthi terrorism

11 hours ago

Final Annual Camel Races Festival &#039;Wathba 202 ..

13 hours ago

New report offers global startups, investors insig ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.