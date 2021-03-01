US Special Envoy Khalilzad Met With Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chief

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad arrived in Kabul and held a meeting with Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, to discuss the peace process, Abdullah said on Monday.

"As always pleased to meet HE Zalmay Khalilzad & his accompanying delegation. We discussed the peace process, talks in Doha, the US current review & the steps forward. We reiterated our call for an immediate end to violence & the acceleration of the peace talks," Abdullah wrote on Twitter.