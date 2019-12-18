US Special Envoy Khalilzad Met With Ghani in Kabul, Plans Talks With Abdullah - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has arrived in the Afghan capital of Kabul, he has already held a meeting with President Ashraf Ghani and is also scheduled to meet with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, a source in the Afghan presidential administration told Sputnik on Wednesday

Sediq Sediqi, Ghani's spokesman, confirmed to Sputnik that Khalilzad had arrived in Kabul.