US Special Envoy Khalilzad Says Norway Can Play Role in Ending War in Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad, who has recently paid an official visit to Norway, said on Friday that Oslo could play a role in ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan.

"Productive day in #Oslo yesterday. #Norway is a global leader in facilitating negotiations and can help #Afghanistan achieve peace. Briefed @NorwayMFA FM Marie Eriksen Søreide on our current efforts: where we are & next steps. I appreciate Norway's willingness to assist," Khalilzad wrote on Twitter.

On August 6, Khalilzad left peace talks with the Taliban movement in Doha and paid a visit to New Delhi amid the escalation of India-Pakistan tensions in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, a high-level Taliban delegation earlier in the week departed from Qatar for Uzbekistan to meet senior Uzbek officials amid US-Taliban talks.

The eighth round of peace talks started in Doha on Saturday. Khalilzad has said he was optimistic the negotiations would result in the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.