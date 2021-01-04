US Special Envoy Khalilzad to Encourage Peace Process in Meetings With Afghan Delegations

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will meet with the delegation of the conflicting parties a bid to accelerate the peace process, the State Department said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad will meet with the delegation of the conflicting parties a bid to accelerate the peace process, the State Department said in a statement on Monday.

Khalilzad embarked on Sunday on a diplomatic trip to Afghanistan, Pakistan, Qatar and Turkmenistan.

"In Doha he will meet with the two Afghan teams, encourage them and offer US support to accelerate the peace process - an immediate, significant reduction in violence and ceasefire and an agreement on a political roadmap and power-sharing as soon as possible," the State Department said.

Qatar is hosting the intra-Afghan peace negotiations that began in September. Both sides have announced that they agreed on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions on substantive issues to kick off. At the same time, clashes between the government forces and the Taliban opposition movement, as well as bombings, continue in Afghanistan.